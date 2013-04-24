Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

The Stream

Who is the Syrian Electronic Army?

A group of pro-Syrian regime hackers calling themselves the Syrian Electronic Army have targeted several major news organizations, including the recent hack of the AP's Twitter page.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Stream
  • untitled
CNNMoney's flagship technology series highlights everything tech including reviews of the hottest gadgets, and sharp reporting on the tech companies and trends shaping Silicon Valley and beyond.
@CNNMoneyTech