Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Brainstorm Tech

Is Silicon Valley out of touch?

Investor John Doerr defends Silicon Valley's culture against arguments by the New Yorker's George Packer that the tech industry is disconnected from the middle class.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular