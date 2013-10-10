Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Corner Office

The most dangerous man in wireless?

CEO of T-Mobile John Legere says the larger wireless carriers 'make disgusting sums of money' on wild margins. Now he's trying to change that by lowering costs for consumers.

This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.