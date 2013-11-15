Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

CNNMoney World

How Candy Crush took off

'Games Guru' Tommy Palm from U.K. based King talks about why Candy Crush Saga is so popular and how the mobile game brings in so much cash.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular