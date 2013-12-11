Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Corner Office

Spotify's vision for the future of music

After announcing a new free music streaming service for mobile devices, Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek discusses his vision for the future of music on the internet.

This video series features interviews with C-Level executives, high-level business leaders and policy makers covering strategy and current affairs from the perspective of the corner office.