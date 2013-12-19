Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

The Help Desk

4 steps to ensure your credit info is safe

News that 40 million Target customers' credit cards have been hacked is a stark reminder that you can never be too safe when it comes to your personal information. Here are four easy steps to follow if you think your info has been compromised.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular