India 2020
India's robotics industry is growing
by Melissa Hassett
@CNNTech
The robotics market is expected to double in India over the next three years. Homegrown innovations, from Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz's driverless shuttle to A-SET Institute's 3-D printed robot, are helping to push the industry forward.
