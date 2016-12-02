Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

India 2020

India's robotics industry is growing

The robotics market is expected to double in India over the next three years. Homegrown innovations, from Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz's driverless shuttle to A-SET Institute's 3-D printed robot, are helping to push the industry forward.

