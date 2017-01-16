Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
CNNMoney Reports

Microsoft's Nadella: How Trump can work with Silicon Valley

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discussed regulation and how the government and tech industry can better work together in an interview with CNNTech correspondent Samuel Burke.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular