Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Upstarts

Can Grove make financial planning appealing to millennials?

Grove founder Chris Hutchins tells CNNMoney's Laurie Segall why he believes traditional financial planners are outdated and why Grove can appeal to a new generation.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular