Tech Reports

Flipboard CEO: Tech companies should act like media companies

Flipboard co-founder and CEO Mike McCue tells CNNMoney's Laurie Segall about the platform's new truth-focused brand campaign and why tech companies like Facebook should take ethics cues from journalists and media companies.

