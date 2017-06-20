Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Future Tense

This smart backpack syncs to your social media

JanSport teamed up with an MIT lab to create a smart backpack. The prototype is made with a programmable fabric that allows you to share your music or Facebook page with anyone nearby.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular