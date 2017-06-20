Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Future Tense
This smart backpack syncs to your social media
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNMoney
JanSport teamed up with an MIT lab to create a smart backpack. The prototype is made with a programmable fabric that allows you to share your music or Facebook page with anyone nearby.
Related Videos
01:15
This smart backpack syncs to your social media
03:02
Apple's Phil Schiller: To predict the future, invent it
01:00
This robot just composed original music
01:20
This versatile robot does the wave
02:22
This high-tech farm grows veggies in a warehouse
02:33
Robocop becomes reality in Dubai
Top Videos
01:14
See Boeing's two new jets fly in unison
03:02
Apple's Phil Schiller: To predict the future, invent it
02:00
Top tech leaders meet with Trump
02:43
Jared Kushner's vast real estate assets pose ethical risk
05:53
What if the White House never spoke to the press again?
03:14
Jim Acosta: White House is stonewalling us
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until August 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
North Korea: Travel firms think twice about U.S. tourists after Otto Warmbier's death
Driver killed in Tesla crash was warned seven times to put hands on wheel
Boeing 797: Paris Air Show gets glimpse of new airliner