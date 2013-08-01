Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

CNNMoney Reports

The camera in your TV is watching you

Hackers at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference are able to turn on the camera in your smart TV, without you ever knowing. Laurie Segall reports.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular