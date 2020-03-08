Pre-Market Trading

|S&P
|-145.10 / -4.90%
|Level
|2,819.00
|Fair Value
|2,970.52
|Difference
|-151.52
|
Data as of 5:42am ET
|Nasdaq
|-409.50 / -4.82%
|Level
|8,093.75
|Fair Value
|8,528.12
|Difference
|-434.37
|
Data as of 5:43am ET
|Dow
|-1,255.00 / -4.87%
|Level
|24,534.00
|
Data as of 5:42am ET
Stock futures were down again Sunday evening as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to roil financial markets. More
|S&P 500 Gainers & Losers
|Price
|Pre-Market
% Change
|Volume
|CPBCampbell Soup Co
|52.90
|+2.20%
|400
|DVNDevon Energy Corp
|10.20
|-23.71%
|222
|OXYOccidental Petroleum...
|21.31
|-20.66%
|39,830
|FTITechnipFMC PLC
|10.03
|-20.40%
|1,603
|MROMarathon Oil Corp
|5.48
|-19.77%
|11,085
|COPConocoPhillips
|37.15
|-18.05%
|1,626
|
World Markets »
|Level
|% Change
|Nikkei 225 Japan
|19,698.76
|-5.07%
|Hang Seng Hong Kong
|25,040.46
|-4.23%
|FTSE 100 England
|6,118.54
|-5.32%
|DAX Germany
|10,980.88
|-4.86%
|
Commodities »
|Price
|% Change
|Light Crude
|32.64
|-20.93%
|Natural Gas
|1.64
|-3.86%
|Gold
|1,666.90
|-0.33%
|Corn
|.04
|-1.26%
|
Currencies »
|Price
|$ Change
|Canada Dollar
|$0.7449
|+0.1305%
|United Kingdom Pound
|$1.3050
|-0.6353%
|European Euro
|$1.1286
|-0.4047%
|Japan Yen
|¥105.3150
|-0.8006%
|
Bonds & Interest Rates »
|Yield
Today
|Previous
Yield
|3 Month Treasury
|0.42%
|0.60%
|10 Year Treasury
|0.71%
|0.93%
|30 Year Treasury
|1.22%
|1.57%