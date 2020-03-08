Pre-Market Trading

Data as of Mar 6
Friday’s Close:
  • Dow -256.5

    25,864.78
    -0.98%
  • Nasdaq -162.977

    8,575.62
    -1.87%
  • S&P -51.57

    2,972.37
    -1.71%

U.S. Stock Futures

S&P -145.10  /  -4.90%
Level 2,819.00
Fair Value 2,970.52
Difference -151.52
Data as of 5:42am ET
Nasdaq -409.50  /  -4.82%
Level 8,093.75
Fair Value 8,528.12
Difference -434.37
Data as of 5:43am ET
Dow -1,255.00  /  -4.87%
Level 24,534.00
Data as of 5:42am ET
Futures based on March 2020 contract.
Fair value provided by IndexArb.com
Global stocks plunge as oil crashes and coronavirus fear spreads
Mar 9 4:51am:

Stock futures were down again Sunday evening as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to roil financial markets. More

What's Moving Pre-Market

S&P 500 Gainers & Losers Price Pre-Market
% Change		 Volume
CPBCampbell Soup Co 52.90 +2.20% 400
DVNDevon Energy Corp 10.20 -23.71% 222
OXYOccidental Petroleum... 21.31 -20.66% 39,830
FTITechnipFMC PLC 10.03 -20.40% 1,603
MROMarathon Oil Corp 5.48 -19.77% 11,085
COPConocoPhillips 37.15 -18.05% 1,626
Data as of 4:07am ET

 Level % Change
  Nikkei 225 Japan 19,698.76 -5.07%
  Hang Seng Hong Kong 25,040.46 -4.23%
  FTSE 100 England 6,118.54 -5.32%
  DAX Germany 10,980.88 -4.86%
Data as of 5:24am ET

 Price % Change
Light Crude 32.64 -20.93%
Natural Gas 1.64 -3.86%
Gold 1,666.90 -0.33%
Corn .04 -1.26%
Data as of 5:27am ET

 Price $ Change
 
 Canada Dollar $0.7449 +0.1305%
 
 United Kingdom Pound $1.3050 -0.6353%
 
 European Euro $1.1286 -0.4047%
 
 Japan Yen ¥105.3150 -0.8006%
Data as of Mar 5

 Yield
Today		 Previous
Yield
3 Month Treasury 0.42% 0.60%
10 Year Treasury 0.71% 0.93%
30 Year Treasury 1.22% 1.57%
Data as of Mar 6