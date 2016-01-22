Everybody poops. But not everyone has access to a toilet.

"It's shocking that this basic necessity is unavailable to nearly half of the world," said Jasmine Burton, founder and president of Atlanta-based Wish for WASH.

Burton, 23, was a freshman at Georgia Institute of Technology when she learned that as many as 2.5 billion people don't have access to a toilet.

It bothered her even more that this sanitation problem disproportionately affects women and young girls.

"Young girls in the developing world frequently drop out of school because there isn't a toilet," she said. "It angered me as a woman in higher education and as a product designer."

Just 18 at the time, Burton channeled her feelings into a mission: She would design a toilet.

While at Georgia Tech, she collaborated with three other students to invent an inexpensive, eco-friendly mobile toilet that could convert waste into renewable energy. They called their sanitation system SafiChoo Toilet.

Made of plastic, the toilet is designed for sitting or squatting, which is a common practice in some countries. It can be placed directly on the ground, or it can be elevated by adding an attachable base. It can also function with or without water.

The system features a waste collection unit (that can go above or below ground), which separates the waste into liquids and solids. There's also a manually-operated bidet that can be attached.

Burton said these features are intended to help curb contamination and the spread of diseases.

The SafiChoo toilet costs about $50. "That's the highest price point we want it to be," she said

In 2014, Burton and her team won first place and $25,000 at the Georgia Tech InVention competition, the nation's largest undergraduate invention competition.

"We didn't think we'd win because products at the contest were always high-tech with super sexy designs," she said. "Ours was a simple toilet."

The win enabled Burton to pilot SafiChoo (which means clean toilet in Kiswahili) at a Kenyan refugee camp. She also launched Wish for WASH, the parent company of SafiChoo.

John Zegers, director at Georgia Center of Innovation for Manufacturing, contacted Burton after her InVention competition win. "We thought it was a great product that needed a little bit more development," he said.

The Center gave a grant to Georgia Tech to develop a SafiChoo prototype and helped Burton's team find an Atlanta-based manufacturer.

Zegers said he hopes that Wish for WASH is able to keep the toilet a Made in America product.

Burton is currently living in Lusaka, Zambia, as she tests the toilet there. The company is also running an Indiegogo campaign to support the Zambia pilot.

She hopes to begin selling the toilet to U.S.-based customers and to NGOs in 2017.

"It's amazing when you see how many people have never used a toilet before and what [the SafiChoo Toilet] could mean for them," she said.