Samsung is recalling its new Galaxy Note 7 smartphone worldwide after reports of the device catching fire while charging.

The recall of one of Samsung Electronics' flagship devices is an embarrassing setback for the world's biggest selling smartphone maker. The Note 7 was unveiled just a month ago.

Samsung (SSNLF) said it had found a problem with the battery in some of the phones and was halting sales. It will replace all 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s that have been sold with a new product regardless of when they were purchased.

South Korean news agency Yonhap had previously reported that there have been five claims around the world of Note 7s catching fire while charging.

Samsung, a giant South Korean company, said it had been alerted to 35 cases worldwide. It said it had so far found 24 devices with problems.

The preparations to recall the phones are expected to take about two weeks.

Samsung had the biggest share of the global smartphone market in the April-June quarter, according to research firm IDC. The South Korean company had 22%, ahead of Apple's 12%.

Samsung benefited from the popularity of the Galaxy S7, IDC said, and the Galaxy Note 7 was expected to keep that momentum going into the second half of the year.

-- Felicia Wong contributed reporting.