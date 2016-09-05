British Airways computer problem causes delays at multiple airports

British Airways is reporting problems with its computer system as passengers at multiple airports complain of delays and long lines.

"Our IT teams are working as hard as they can to quickly fix a problem with our check-in system," the airline said in a statement. "We're sorry for the delays some customers are experiencing as they check-in for their flights."

The company's official Twitter account responded to complaints from travelers at airports including Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago and Boston. Passengers said airline representatives had told them the system failure was worldwide.

It wasn't immediately clear how many flights have been affected.

@British_Airways @flySFO almost 2 hours waiting to check in due to apparent global system failure. pic.twitter.com/YPB0v2WpMT — Mark Theunissen (@marktheunissen) September 6, 2016

The disruption comes just weeks after Delta (DAL) was hit by a global computer outage that caused days of travel chaos, including about 2,000 flight cancellations.

-- Marilia Brocchetto contributed reporting.