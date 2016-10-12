Samsung is serious about getting its Note 7 phones back from customers in a safe manner.

The tech giant is sending thermally-insulated "return kits" to users who contacted the company about shipping back the faulty smartphone.

The kit comes with a static shielding bag for the phone, which is then placed into a small box. That package then goes into a slightly bigger box, and ultimately a shipping box, before it's returned. The outermost box is lined with ceramic fiber paper designed to handle and contain extreme heat.

The package also comes with safety gloves and assembly instructions.

The news comes one day after Samsung (SSNLF) halted production and sales of the Note 7, following complaints that its replacement devices were catching on fire. Samsung began a massive recall of 2.5 million Note 7 phones in early September, just weeks after they launched. The issue stemmed from overheating batteries.

"We want to make your device exchange as easy and convenient as possible," a letter sent with the return kit reads. "Safety is always our highest priority. We realize we did not meet the standards of excellence that you expect and deserve with the Note7. For that, we sincerely apologize."

The existence of the fireproof kit was first reported by tech blog XDA-Developers. Samsung explained the decision to issue return shipment bundles in a statement to CNN.

"A device containing a lithium ion battery subject to a recall must be shipped in accordance with government regulations, and these special boxes are required by government regulations," the company said.

In a video from XDA-Developers, the outermost shipping box is labeled with a strict warning about pick-up and delivery procedures.

"Damaged/defective lithium lion battery," the text says. "Forbidden for transport by aircraft."

If you're among the Note 7 users still in possession of the device, stop using it immediately and do not recharge it.

Contact Samsung, your mobile carrier or the retailer at which you purchased the device for more details about the exchange process.