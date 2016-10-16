'Saturday Night Live' mocks second Trump and Clinton debate

It's Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump vs. Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton, Part 2!

"Hello and welcome to the second and worst ever presidential debate," said Cecily Strong's Martha Raddatz to open the third episode of the "Saturday Night Live" season. "Now, let's get this nightmare started."

Baldwin's Trump and McKinnon's Clinton then entered the town hall debate sketch like two fighters rather than two presidential candidates.

Trump kicked off the debate by mentioning some of his invited guests included women who had accused Bill Clinton of inappropriate sexual behavior.

"Martha, she is trying to silence these women but they need to be respected. They need their voices heard," Baldwin's Trump said.

"What about all the women accusing you of sexual assault?" Strong's Raddatz asked Trump.

"They need to shut the hell up," he replied.

As "Clinton" answered a question about healthcare, "Trump" followed close behind on stage to the theme from "Jaws."

The sketch touched on several key moments from last Sunday's debate -- including Trump saying Clinton should be jailed and a dancing Ken Bone. It ended with an undecided voter at the town hall asking what the candidates liked about one another.

Baldwin's Trump said "Clinton" is a fighter and that's why he'll need all his supporters to get out and vote on election day, which he said was "November 35th."

As for "Clinton's" response?

"I do like how generous he is," McKinnon's Clinton said. "Just last Friday he handed me this election."