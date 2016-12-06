LeBron James won't stay at Trump's New York City hotel

LeBron James won't be among the guests staying at the Trump SoHo hotel.

James, who supported Hillary Clinton for president, is one of several Cavaliers players who have decided to stay elsewhere while they're in New York City this week to play the Knicks. That's according to Cleveland.com, which cites Cavs general manager David Griffin.

Griffin said more than half of the 14 players who are traveling to the city may have decided not to stay the the hotel. Arrangements were made for these players to stay elsewhere.

James has been vocal about his dislike for President-elect Trump.

His teammates Iman Shumpert, Richard Jefferson and J.R. Smith have also voiced criticism of Trump. Shumpert will stay at the Trump SoHo, however, it's unclear whether Jefferson and Smith will stay elsewhere.

The reservations were made before the 2016 presidential election, according to Cleveland.com. The team will play the Knicks on Wednesday.

Trump doesn't own Trump SoHo, but the hotel bears his name as part of a licensing deal, and his company does manage it. The hotel is one of several that has had a large decline in foot traffic since Trump started his presidential campaign.

CNN's multiple requests for comment to LeBron James, his team, Donald Trump and the hotel were not returned.