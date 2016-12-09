Trump says Person of the Year title is 'politically correct'

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump said it was "a very, very great honor" to be named Time magazine's Person of the Year. By Thursday night, he was riffing about how the title is politically correct.

"They used to call it Man of the Year, but they can't do that anymore," he told a rally in Iowa. "They call it Person. They want to be politically correct. That's OK."

Trump also criticized the cover of the issue, which identified him as "President of the Divided States of America."

"I said, 'I haven't been president. What are you saying that for?'" he told the crowd. "We're going to bring the nation together. We're not going to have a divided nation."

Trump railed against perceived political correctness over and over during the campaign. "We can't afford to be politically correct anymore," he said after the massacre at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub in June.

He himself used divisive rhetoric throughout the campaign. He called for a ban on Muslims entering the country and for the deportation of millions of undocumented immigrants. Since the election he has claimed, falsely, that millions of people voted illegally for Hillary Clinton.

On Thursday night in Iowa, moments after vowing to bring the nation together, he told the crowd: "Immigration security is now national security. No more games. A Trump administration will always put the safety and security of the American people first."

Time changed its traditional Man of the Year title to Person of the Year in 1999, when Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, now a frequent Trump critic, took the honor. Women were honored four times before the change, including 1975, when American women as a group were named Women of the Year.

The personal computer was named Machine of the Year in 1982, and "Endangered Earth" was named Planet of the Year in 1988.