Milo Yiannopoulos snags book deal with Simon & Schuster imprint

Milo Yiannopoulos, a self-proclaimed internet "super-villain," has struck up a book deal with a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster.

News of the deal quickly triggered a backlash and put Simon & Schuster, the publishing house owned by CBS Corporation, in the hot seat.

Yiannopoulos is the tech editor at the conservative website Breitbart, and is best known for his unapologetic, politically incorrect, and provocative online persona.

Twitter kicked him off the platform in July after he started a barrage of hateful Tweets directed at Ghostbusters actor Leslie Jones.

Yiannopoulos has said that trans people suffer from a mental illness, professed that feminism is cancer, and called Black Lives Matter the "last socially acceptable hate group in America."

On Thursday, Yiannopoulos announced his book deal with Threshold Editions, the part of Simon & Schuster that has published books from Donald Trump, Glenn Beck and Rush Limbaugh.

The book is called "Dangerous," and will seek to explain the rise of the "populist, nationalist Trump phenomenon," according to a press release from Yiannopoulos, a British conservative who has been vocal in his support of Trump.

"Readers can expect a string of waspish one-liners and bitchy put-downs from America's favorite mischievous gay conservative," said the release, which states the book deal is worth a "mid-six figure sum." Publishers do not typically release book deal prices.

The backlash on Twitter was swift, with people upset that an imprint of Simon & Schuster would do business with Yiannopoulos.

If you get death threats or rape threats for posting abt this book deal, please forward to @simonschuster so they can see what they paid for — Victoria Dahl (@VictoriaDahl) December 29, 2016

I wonder how other @simonschuster authors feel about hate-monger Milo Yiannopoulos joining their ranks. — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) December 29, 2016

.@simonschuster either your editors *really* don't understand what's going on or really don't care. Either way Milo contract is disgraceful. — Soraya Chemaly (@schemaly) December 29, 2016

Others argued in favor of free speech, saying that publishing companies shouldn't be criticized for publishing books by authors you disagree with.

Wait, so now we're attacking publishing houses for publishing books by people we disagree with? — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 29, 2016

"Milo" became a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Yiannopoulos did not immediately return request for comment about the backlash.

Threshold Editions and Simon & Schuster did not respond to CNNMoney's request for comment. The book is slated to be published on March 14, 2017.