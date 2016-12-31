What New Year's Eve celebrations look like around the world

iphone nye composite

From livestreaming video to new smartphone features, 2016 brought us more ways to capture and share experiences.

And when the ball drops on New Year's Eve, we'll all likely grab our mobile devices to do just that.

We're taking a close look this year at how cities around the world are saying goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017 -- and the photos that capture those moments.

Apple (AAPL, Tech30) has partnered with 16 photographers, based in countries such as Australia, Turkey and Mexico, to highlight the festivities with photos taken on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices.

For example, travel writer and iPhone photographer Samah El Ali's stunning photos show off the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge fireworks from The Royal Botanic Gardens in Australia. The final photo will come from photojournalist John Lehmann shooting the party scene in Vancouver.

Here's a look at what's been captured by Apple's selected photographers so far.

Australia

iphone nye australia 2
@poeticwordvomit / iPhone 7

Japan

iphone nye japan 3
@sasurau / iPhone 7

Singapore

iphone nye singapore
@phonenomenon / iPhone 7

Hong Kong

iphone nye hong kong
Waison Lee / iPhone 7

China

iphone nye china
Han Song / iPhone 7

Taiwan

iphone nye taiwan
@little149 / iPhone 7

India

iphone nye india
@sephibergerson iPhone 7

United Arab Emirates

iphone nye uae
@aalrais / iPhone 7

Austria

nye iphone austria
@tirolerben / iPhone 7

Iceland

iphone nye iceland

Mexico

iphone nye mexico

New York

iphone nye new york

Canada

iphone nye canada

