Judge rejects arrest warrant for Samsung heir

A South Korean judge has rejected prosecutors' request to have the heir to the Samsung business empire arrested.

Lee Jae-yong, Samsung's de facto leader, remains a suspect in the investigation into a huge political corruption scandal that has rocked South Korea.

Prosecutors are accusing him of bribery, embezzlement and perjury. They say Lee, who's also known as Jay Y. Lee, paid tens of millions of dollars to win government support for a controversial merger that helped tighten his grip on a key part of the giant conglomerate.

After hearing arguments from both sides on Wednesday, Seoul Central District Court Judge Cho Eui-yeon said early Thursday he was turning down the request to have Lee detained.

Lee, who was questioned for 22 hours last week, has denied any wrongdoing. Samsung also disputes the allegations, saying in a statement Monday that it "did not make contributions in order to receive favors."

Prosecutors accuse Lee and Samsung of providing 43 billion won ($36.3 million) to organizations linked to a confidante of President Park Geun-hye in return for government backing of a contentious merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015.

South Korea's National Pension Service provided vital support for the deal, which enabled Lee to increase control over Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) and helped pave the way for him to potentially succeed his ailing father as chairman of Samsung Group.

Earlier this week, National Pension Service chief Moon Hyung-pyo was indicted on charges of perjury and abuse of power. He's accused of pressuring the fund to support the Samsung merger when he was minister of health and welfare.

Lee and Moon's cases are part of the far-reaching scandal that has driven hundreds of thousands of South Korean protestors to the streets and prompted lawmakers to vote to impeach Park. Other top South Korean companies are also under investigation.

Samsung's deepening links to the corruption investigation have done further damage to the company's image after the humiliating fiasco over its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone last year. Results of an investigation into what caused the smartphones to catch fire are expected to be announced this month.

Lee isn't the first South Korean business leader to face accusations of corruption, and he probably won't be the last. His father, Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, was convicted twice -- and pardoned twice.

-- Stella Ko contributed to this report.