Emirates President Tim Clark said Wednesday he believed the airline's home airport in Dubai was as safe as any other in Asia, Europe or the Americas.

Speaking to CNNMoney a day after the U.S. banned passengers from bringing laptops and other large electronic devices on some flights from the Middle East and Africa, Clark said the U.S. must have "clear evidence" of a threat.

But he questioned why some airlines and airports were affected by the new security measures, and not others.

"After all, if these devices are viewed by the United States and the United Kingdom as potential instruments of threat, they can be loaded on any airplane anywhere," he told CNNMoney's Emerging Markets editor John Defterios.

"To suggest that Dubai doesn't have the equal capabilities or better than the Europeans, the Americans and the Asians in terms of search, interdiction and surveillance, I find amazing," he said. "I know this airport."

Emirates is one of 10 airlines that must prevent passengers flying from the region to the United States from carrying almost all types of electronic devices in the cabin.

Smartphones will still be allowed but any larger items -- such as iPads, Kindles and laptops -- will have to be checked in before passengers clear security and board their flight. The rules come into force on March 25.

"It's clearly a policy decision from the United States and we as an airline operating in the United States have to comply with what the government of the United States wants... Of course it's hugely disruptive but Emirates is very resilient in dealing with disruptions in our organization," Clark said.

Similar restrictions announced by the U.K. on Tuesday do not apply to Emirates or Dubai airport.