What Kate Hudson is reading this week

Occupation: Actress, entrepreneur, co-founder of Fabletics

Best-known for: Making movies and talking health and wellness

Kate Hudson is a familiar face on the silver screen, from "Almost Famous" to "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." But the star is also an entrepreneur.

Hudson co-founded activewear brand Fabletics in 2013 via a partnership with online fashion company JustFab Inc. (now called TechStyle Fashion Group). Fabletics was launched as a stylish and affordable option for athleisure adherents.

It's now available in the United States, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands.

In 2015, Fabletics launched its men's line, FL2, and it now has 18 brick-and-mortar stores in the United States.

Hudson's book "Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body," published in 2016, made the New York Times bestseller list.

