Protesters in cities across the country came out Saturday to call on President Trump to release his tax returns -- something every president and presidential nominee has done for the past 40 years.

The protest in Berkeley, California turned violent. Both Trump supporters and critics showed up at that rally, and local officials say at least 12 people have been arrested. A couple people have also been injured, Berkeley Police spokesman Byron White told CNN.

Footage of the rally shows several protesters throwing each other around and whipping each other with what appears to be flag polls. At one point, a firecracker was thrown into the protest crowd, White said.

The organizers of Saturday's marches say more than 180 events were planned across 48 states and the District of Columbia.

By Saturday afternoon, images of crowds in cities including D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and New York began cropping up on social media.

Rather than "Hey hey, ho ho," anti-@realDonaldTrump protesters open w "No more secrets, no more lies" chant at West Palm Beach #TaxMarch pic.twitter.com/ZfGZ3Onyk2 — George Bennett (@gbennettpost) April 15, 2017

Trump has said that Americans "don't care at all" about his tax returns, but polls show 74% of Americans say he should release them. Many lawmakers, including some Republicans, have also called on him to make them public. And a petition demanding that Trump release his returns has garnered more than 1 million signatures.

Still, the White House has not indicated Trump has any intentions of releasing his returns. So Trump critics are prepared to make some noise.

"We march to demand that the president release his returns, as he has repeatedly promised, but failed, to do," the Tax March website reads. "We march because it is in the best interest of the American people to know what financial entanglements and conflicts of interest our leaders have."

Much like the "Pussyhats" symbolized by the Women's March in January, the hallmark of this protest are giant inflatable chickens.

On Saturday morning, chickens could be spotted on the steps of the Capitol building and outside the Trump Hotel. Thirty-foot inflatable chickens will also go up at the marches in New York City and San Francisco, according to Kevin Donohoe, a Tax March organizer.

The inflatable chickens were designed in Hong Kong to celebrate the Year of the Rooster, and they were purposely made to resemble Trump this year. Organizers for Tax March San Francisco discovered the chicken and re-dubbed it "Chicken Don" to poke fun at the President for being too afraid to release his tax returns. Since then it's spread across the country with dozens of marches purchasing chickens, Donohoe said.

--CNN's Paul Murphy, Tony Marco and Shawn Nottingham and CNNMoney's Jeanne Sahadi contributed to this report