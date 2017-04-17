Netflix nears 100 million subscribers

Netflix is closing in on a major milestone.

Netflix (NFLX, Tech30) added 5 million members globally in the first quarter of 2017, bringing its total subscriber base to just shy of 99 million users. That comes on the heels of Netflix's biggest quarter for new subscribers ever.

"We expect to cross the 100 million member mark this weekend," Netflix wrote in its letter to shareholders Monday. "It's a good start."

And the company is planning a significant marketing push to keep growing. Netflix said it will spend more than $1 billion this year to "drive member acquisition."

Its continued subscriber growth follows a decision to launch in nearly every country in the world and invest heavily in original content to lure customers.

Netflix has found success in the U.S. and abroad with new original shows like The Crown, Black Mirror and Gilmore Girls. Netflix has also invested in exclusive deals with stars who have international appeal, including Shah Rukh Khan and Adam Sandler.

Related: Not made for TV: GoPro's failed media business

Netflix has also begun investing in stand up comedy, including a collection from Dave Chappelle. Unlike rival Amazon (AMZN, Tech30), one category Netflix plans to steer clear of is football.

"That is not a strategy that we think is smart for us since we believe we can earn more viewing and satisfaction from spending that money on movies and TV shows," Netflix wrote in the shareholder letter.

The company previously said it expects to invest more than $6 billion on content this year, up from $5 billion in 2016.

Netflix stock was down about 1% in after hours trading Monday as the subscriber additions were slightly below Wall Street estimates.