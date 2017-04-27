Heineken just schooled Pepsi on ads that tackle social issues

Heineken ad attempts to bridge divides
A thought-provoking new ad from beer maker Heineken just showed Pepsi how a beverage company can comment on social issues.

The four and a half minute ad released last week shows pairs of individuals who, unbeknownst to each other, have vastly different stances on various issues: gay rights, climate change and feminism. The pairs go through a series of random team-building tasks and appear to bond before they find out about their ideological differences.

Then they're faced with a choice: Have a beer together and talk it out, or walk away. All three couples choose to sit down for a cold one.

The video -- entitled "Worlds Apart" -- had more than 1.7 million views on YouTube as of Thursday, and 97% of the ratings were positive.

It also received a warm welcome on Twitter, where users heaped praise on the ad.

That's a very different response from the thrashing Pepsi received after it released a tone-deaf ad earlier this month. That spot also tried to deliver a message about unity, but instead sparked a social media backlash that spurred Pepsi (PEP) to remove the ad and apologize.

That commercial showed model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner handing a police officer a Pepsi as protesters march in the streets. Critics accused the company of appropriating the Black Lives Matter movement and using social justice to sell soda.

CNNMoney (New York) First published April 27, 2017: 3:41 PM ET

