The horror of an attack at a pop concert in Britain has seized the world's attention.

The blast at the Manchester Arena, which struck late Monday after a show by Ariana Grande, dominated coverage for news organizations across Asia, Europe and the United States.

Some headlines focused on the young age of many concertgoers: "Slaughter of the innocents," read the main headlines on the websites of U.K. tabloids The Sun and The Daily Mail.

In the U.K. and the U.S., top newspapers tore up front pages to make room for the late breaking news, using images of wounded victims being helped from the scene.

"Terror at the arena," said the front of local daily, the Manchester Evening News. On Twitter, it expressed the city's heartbreak over the events.

One of Manchester's saddest days. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/hwMYituteJ — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017

A late edition of The Guardian, which has roots in the city, described the attack as "Murder in Manchester."

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 23.05.17 -- Murder in Manchester: at least 19 die in arena attack pic.twitter.com/SCqddBZdvb — The Guardian (@guardian) May 23, 2017

In the U.S., the New York Daily News took a starker line with a one-word main headline: "Savage."

Tuesday's front page:



SAVAGE https://t.co/y0G4bXQj6p

• Bomber kills 19, injures at least 50

• Targets young fans at @ArianaGrande show pic.twitter.com/8nk7Vzs1Z2 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 23, 2017

With many details still unclear, including who was behind the attack, many news organizations like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal played their headlines straight.

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journalhttps://t.co/5xQPDPcm8q pic.twitter.com/K6AKRzuF1c — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 23, 2017

The homepages of leading news sites in France, Germany and other European nations were devoted to the harrowing developments.

On major Israeli websites Tuesday morning, the attack for a time overshadowed President Trump's visit to the country.

In China and Japan, the attack was the top story on afternoon news broadcasts. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV noted "growing concern" about terrorism in Europe.

The events also sparked a huge amount of activity on social media. Terms like "Manchester" and "Ariana" appeared in millions of tweets and were trending worldwide.

-- Serenitie Wang and Yoko Wakatsuki contributed to this report.