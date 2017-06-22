The White House isn't done talking about technology.

President Trump will meet Thursday with the heads of Verizon (VZ, Tech30), AT&T (T, Tech30), Sprint (S) and other companies, according to a White House official.

The meeting will focus on "how government can help American ingenuity and technological innovation continue to thrive," the official said. Two dozen business leaders, including GE's (GE) Jeff Immelt, and a host of top Trump administration officials are expected to attend.

Trump's top aides have tried to bring order to a White House that can get derailed by the president's Twitter account by focusing on certain issues each week, like infrastructure and workforce development.

Related: Tech CEOs just met with Trump. Here's why

The latest, technology week, kicked off Monday when Trump met with about 20 CEOs, including Jeff Bezos of Amazon (AMZN, Tech30), Tim Cook of Apple (AAPL, Tech30) and Satya Nadella of Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30).

The plans haven't always worked.

Trump's tweets have routinely knocked the White House off message. And the investigation into whether anyone in Trump's orbit has connections to Russian meddling during the 2016 campaign has provided a stream of negative headlines.

Related: Silicon Valley's impossible balancing act with Trump

The companies meeting with Trump on Thursday will show off two demonstrations, according to the White House official.

Kespry, a commercial drone company, will showcase how its drones are used to survey quarries in Alabama.

And the telecom companies will use a 3D model of a city to show how 5G -- the fifth generation of wireless networks -- can work with existing broadband infrastructure without disruption.

Senior adviser Jared Kushner, who helped organize many of this week's technology meetings, is also expected to attend. He's coming fresh off a trip to the Middle East where he met with Israeli and Palestinian officials to talk peace.