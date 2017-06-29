Hannity: Trump should not have published tweets about 'Morning Joe' host

Fox News host Sean Hannity, one of President Donald Trump's staunchest supporters, said Thursday that in his "humble opinion" it was not in the president's "best interest" to publish a pair of incendiary tweets about the hosts of "Morning Joe."

"I don't think the president should have tweeted it," Hannity said on his nationally syndicated radio program.

Hannity, who stressed he is a "big supporter of the president tweeting," seemed to concede Thursday morning's tweets from the president crossed a line -- and only gave his critics ammunition against him.

Trump had started the day by calling "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough a "psycho" and claiming that co-host Mika Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when the two "insisted on joining" him at his Mar-a-Lago over New Year's.

Related: Trump tweets shocking assault on Brzezinski, Scarborough

While Hannity said he disagreed with Trump's decision to tweet the inflammatory comments, the Fox News host also said members of the media were behaving like "a bunch of crybabies" who couldn't handle "pushback."

"Could we all just act like we are not so outraged all the time?" Hannity asked, adding he believed those behaving as if they were upset are "full of crap."

"This is selective moral outrage," Hannity said. "I don't think anyone is that outraged over what the president said. I think you have feigning outrage."

Hannity was not the only Trump ally to break with the president over his tweets.

Radio host Laura Ingraham, another fierce Trump supporter, tweeted that "MESSAGE DISCIPLINE" was needed at the White House.

"Today ALL comms coming out of WH shd be focused on #KatesLaw and #NoSanctuaryforCriminalsAct -- not cable TV hosts," Ingraham tweeted.

Julie Banderas, a Fox News host, also criticized Trump over the tweets. During an interview with Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Banderas said, "I don't care who you are. You don't stoop to the level of that."

The president had his defenders, however.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump will not allow himself to be "bullied" by the media and "fights fire with fire."