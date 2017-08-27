Corporate giants are making big contributions to disaster relief organizations to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Harvey is not a hurricane anymore, but life-threatening flooding continues in the Houston area. So far, the storm has killed two people in Texas, according to authorities. They expect the death toll to rise.

The storm could leave behind almost $40 billion worth of damage, according to an early estimate from CoreLogic on Friday. Data from the firm published before Harvey hit Friday showed that roughly 232,721 homes on the Texas coast were in the storm's path.

Here's what companies are doing to help.

Aetna

The Aetna Foundation (AET) announced a $100,000 contribution to both the American Red Cross and the Community Foundation of Greater Houston. It will also donate $50,000 to nonprofit Team Rubicon to assist current and future disaster relief efforts.

Allergan

The Allergan Foundation (AGN) on Monday said it will donate $100,000 to the Red Cross to support victims of Harvey.

Amazon

Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) and Whole Foods will match cash donations made on Amazon.com up to $1 million to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Caterpillar

The Caterpillar Foundation (CAT) donated $300,000 to the Red Cross to help with immediate relief efforts for Harvey.

Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy (LNG) on Monday said it will make a $1 million donation to the Red Cross to help with relief and recovery efforts following the storm.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Friday said it's donating $500,000 to Red Cross organizations along the U.S. Gulf Coast to aid with relief efforts.

Google

Google (GOOG) is making a $250,000 Google.org grant to the Red Cross and matching employee donations up to $250,000.

Home Depot

Home Depot (HD) on Monday committed $1 million to help storm relief efforts. The donation will go to nonprofits, such as the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and Team Rubicon.

Humana

The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of health insurance company Humana, (HUM) on Saturday gave a $250,000 immediate grant to the Red Cross.

Lowe's

The home improvement retailer on Saturday announced a $500,000 contribution to American Red Cross Disaster Relief to help provide food, shelter and supplies to those impacted by Harvey and other crises.

At Lowe's (LOW) stores in Texas, customers can also make a donation to the Red Cross.

Microsoft

Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30) on Monday announced a $100,000 grant to the Red Cross.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo (PEP) and the PepsiCo Foundation gave a $1 million grant to the Red Cross.

Starbucks

The Starbucks Foundation donated $250,000 to the Red Cross. Customers can also make a contribution to Harvey relief efforts at any Starbucks (SBUX) store in the U.S.

United Airlines

The airline will give up to three million bonus miles to MileagePlus members who donate to disaster relief organizations such as the Red Cross or AmeriCares. United (UAL) will also match the first $100,000 raised in donations.

Walmart

Walmart (WMT) and the Walmart Foundation said they would give cash and product donations of at least $1 million to organizations like the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope.

Western Union

The money transfer company's foundation announced a $30,000 donation to the Red Cross on Sunday. The Western Union Foundation will also match "qualifying" contributions from its agents.

Western Union (WU) will also provide free money transfers when users send funds to Texas from the U.S.