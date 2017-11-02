iPhone X goes on sale around the world

Apple fans can finally turn themselves into an animated pig emoji on their very own iPhone X. The $999 Apple smartphone went on sale at 8 a.m. in Sydney, Australia.

Hundreds of people lined-up outside the Sydney Apple Store, according to local media. As is customary for an Apple product launch, some people camped out the sidewalk for days and even a week before the launch. People who pre-ordered online will also start receiving their devices in the mail on Friday.

Apple is trying something new this year, launching two different iPhone models six weeks apart. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus went on sale September 21, but excitement was tepid outside Apple Stores compared to previous releases. Fewer people appeared to line up in person for that device, which cost hundreds less than the iPhone X.

The iPhone 8 devices are more traditional than the X. They added wireless charging, better cameras, and faster processors, but nothing as thrilling and futuristic as an animated poop emoji.

To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, Apple included a number of major changes to the iPhone X. The screen takes up more space on the device, and replaces the Home button with face-detection technology.

Showing up in-person at an Apple Store was one way people could still get an iPhone X on launch day. Pre-orders for the iPhone X started early Tuesday morning. But within 15 minutes, the main Apple site in the U.S. ran out of devices that would ship on November 3. The wait times for online sales have jumped several weeks.

iPhone X is here! A big thank-you to all our customers in Sydney, and everyone turning out around the world Friday! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5NKXUnePLu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 2, 2017

Though the company has not released any sales figures yet, Apple CEO Tim Cook said on an earnings call Thursday that pre-orders for the iPhone X have been "very strong." He cited early reports of lines forming outside its stores ahead of the launch.

iPhone sales grew 3% in the most recent quarter, with 46.7 million iPhones sold in the three-month period ending September 30. The company said it expects sales for the upcoming holiday quarter to hit between $84 billion and $87 billion.

-- CNNMoney's Seth Fiegerman contributed to this report