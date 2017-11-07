Twitter trolls itself on new 280 character limit

Twitter rolled out a 280 character limit for most of its users Tuesday, and, predictably, lots of people are unhappy.

That doubles the original 140 character limit that Twitter has maintained since it launched in 2006.

Twitter (TWTR, Tech30) began testing longer tweets in late September, and found that once the novelty of tweeting longer wore off, most people in the test group didn't use all of the available characters. According to the company, only 5% of tweets sent by people in the 280-character test group were longer than 140 characters, and just 2% were over 190 characters.

Many users complained about the initial tests. Now that just about everyone's got 280 characters to work with, more people say they're frustrated or confused by the decision. Others are using new characters to make jokes.

In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories. *DUN DUN* — Law and Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) November 7, 2017

My eyes glaze over at every tweet over 140 characters. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) November 7, 2017

In West Philadelphia, born and raised

On the playground is where I spent most of my days

Chillin' out, maxin', relaxin' all cool

And all shootin' some b-ball outside of the school

When a couple of guys who were up to no good

Started makin' trouble in my neighborhood — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) November 7, 2017

why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why why? — Jonathan Kressaty (@kressaty) November 7, 2017

several folks in my timeline have used their newly found 280 characters to do this. this is twitter's worst update. https://t.co/7GNc1kj0co — Polly Mosendz (@polly) November 7, 2017

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) November 7, 2017

So we can now send tweets with 280 characters instead of the old way of 140, I felt the need to test this new thing out. I was so used to 140, an upgrade to like 145 would have been huge! I feel the need to double space at end of sentences again...is that a thing anymore #280 — David Mazza (@DavidNBC4) November 7, 2017

Other people were curious about how the new parameters will change the way people interact on the platform.

I really hope someone is doing a longitudinal study of how the language in tweets changes as the character limit increases https://t.co/6gkMxJGDSc — Gretchen McCulloch (@GretchenAMcC) November 7, 2017

The big question on everyone's mind is how President Donald Trump, an avid Twitter user, will use the expanded space. The president tweeted two messages Tuesday that went beyond the old 140 character limit.

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don't forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Getting ready to make a major speech to the National Assembly here in South Korea, then will be headed to China where I very much look forward to meeting with President Xi who is just off his great political victory. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

But another Trump doesn't appear to like the change. Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted a critique of the expanded character limit -- although he used 195 characters to do so.