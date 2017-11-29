Charlie Rose staffers, in limbo, told they will be paid through the end of December

Charlie Rose has been notifying the staff of his "Charlie Rose Show" that they will be out of their jobs, and their pay checks, at the end of next month.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, Rose has been calling staff members one by one, thanking them for their work and letting them know they'll be paid through December 31.

It's been just over a week since CBS, PBS and Bloomberg cut ties with Rose after the Washington Post published a report from multiple women accusing the now former anchor of unwanted sexual advances. (Rose has said in a statement that he "deeply apologized" for what he admitted was "inappropriate behavior," but said he did "not believe that all of [the] allegations are accurate.")

Rose was subsequently fired from his position as co-anchor of CBS "This Morning," and PBS and Bloomberg announced they would immediately stop airing "The Charlie Rose" show last week. Until this Tuesday, the show's staff of just under two dozen had been in limbo, unsure of what lay ahead for them.

Sources familiar with the situation said the staff have been "extremely uncomfortable" for the past week as they waited to hear what would happen. One of the sources said staffers felt disappointed that they will only be paid through the end of December, especially considering some had been with the show, and Rose, for more than a decade.

Rose's production company rented office and studio space from Bloomberg, which along with PBS aired the long-running interview program famous for its stark black background and large round wood table. The show's employees held Bloomberg ID badges, used Bloomberg emails and were paid through Bloomberg's systems, but Bloomberg was not technically their employer and therefore not responsible for HR matters, one of the sources said.

In an email obtained by CNN that was sent to the show's staff on Wednesday, executive producer Yvette Vega wrote that, according to Bloomberg's global head of HR, if any of the staffers would like to be considered for new positions they could speak with the head of HR directly. Information regarding issues like insurance, she said, would be provided at a later date.

Additionally, the email noted, staffers' Bloomberg badges will only be active until December 8.

Vega did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Last week, Rose's lawyer Dick Beattie told NBC News that "Charlie is going to do everything he can to help the young people get placed." Beattie and Rose did not respond to emails seeking comment.

A Bloomberg spokesperson declined to comment.