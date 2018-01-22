Apple partners with Malala Yousafzai to fund girls' education

Activist Malala Yousafzai's charity is getting a major investment from Apple.

Apple's support will allow the Malala Fund to double the number of grants to fund the secondary education for girls in India and Latin America, the company announced Sunday. The initial goal is to help more than 100,000 girls.

"We believe that education is a great equalizing force, and we share Malala Fund's commitment to give every girl an opportunity to go to school," said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement.

The money will also be used to help the organization scale its "technology, curriculum and research into policy changes."

Apple (AAPL) didn't specify how much it's donating, but Cook will join the fund's leadership council.

"Through both their innovations and philanthropy, Apple has helped educate and empower people around the world," said Yousafzai in a statement. "I am grateful that Apple knows the value of investing in girls and is joining Malala Fund in the fight to ensure all girls can learn and lead without fear."

The Malala Fund, founded in 2013, aims to help girls in struggling countries access "free, safe and quality education," according to its website. Yousafzai gained global attention for becoming the youngest Nobel Peace Price winner in history in 2014. She survived a gunshot to the head from the Taliban in 2012 when she spoke out about attaining quality education in Pakistan.

Yousafzai is scheduled to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.