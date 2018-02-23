Enterprise car rental ends NRA partnership

Three car rental brands are ending their discount deals for National Rifle Association members.

Enterprise Holdings -- which runs the Enterprise, Alamo and National car rental groups -- posted tweets Thursday evening saying the perks will come to an end by March 26.

A spokesperson confirmed Friday morning that its NRA partnership will end next month.

As of Friday morning, the NRA no longer listed Enterprise, Alamo or National among the rental companies that give it members discounts.

Enterprise Holdings, in response to CNN's requests for additional comment, did not say why or when it decided to end its partnership with the NRA.

Rival car rental brands Hertz, Avis and Budget are still listed on the NRA website. Those brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes as the hashtag #BoycottNRA has taken social media by storm.

Thank you for contacting us! All three of our brands have ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26. Thank you again for reaching out. Kind regards, Michael — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

After another mass shooting -- this time at a high school in Florida last week left 17 people dead -- survivors of the massacre have made a public press for stronger gun laws.

Some of those survivors confronted NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch at a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Loesch declined to support new gun control measures and blamed a flawed system for letting people who shouldn't be able to buy guns slip through the cracks.

On Thursday, First National Bank of Omaha pledged to stop issuing an NRA-branded Visa card.

A spokesperson for FNOB said "customer feedback" prompted a review of its partnership with the NRA, and it chose not to renew its current contract.

--CNN's Julia Horowitz, Emanuella Grinberg and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.