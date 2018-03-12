Time's Up teams up with the advertising industry to combat harassment

Time's Up has announced an initiative to combat sexual harassment in the advertising industry.

This is the organization's first industry-specific effort since the campaign was launched in January by more than 1000 prominent women in entertainment fields.

"Time's Up/Advertising will drive new policies, practices, decisions, and tangible actions that result in more balanced, diverse, and accountable leadership; address workplace discrimination, harassment, and abuse; and create equitable and safe cultures within the advertising industry," read a Time's Up press statement obtained by CNNMoney.

The new initiative was started by 180 women in leadership positions in advertising, in partnership with The Advertising Association, NABS and WACL, according to the group.

"We've agreed that we have the power to change this business we love until it looks more like the industry we want to lead. As leaders, it's on us to foster a workplace where people are challenged but still respected," read a posting on the Time's Up website.

The initiative will also raise money for the Time's Up legal defense fund, created to provide subsidized legal services for individuals who have experienced harassment or abuse. The fund has grown to more than $21 million since December.

Tina Tchen, co-founder of the Time's Up legal defense fund, told CNN they have taken on more than 1,000 cases to date.

Time's Up/Advertising will host a series of meetings later this month in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles to adopt agency training and education policies .