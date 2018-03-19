Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy protection

The Weinstein Company has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court documents.

The studio co-founded by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been crippled by the sexual harassment and assault allegations that were first made against him late last year.

"While we had hoped to reach a sale out of court, the Board is pleased to have a plan for maximizing the value of its assets, preserving as many jobs as possible and pursuing justice for any victims," Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein's brother and chairman of the company, said in a statement provided to CNNMoney.

The filing estimates the Weinstein Co's assets are valued between $500 million-$1 billion, according to court documents.

In addition, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said The Weinstein Company will release victims of and witnesses to Weinstein's sexual misconduct from any non-disclosure agreements.

"This is a watershed moment for efforts to address the corrosive effects of sexual misconduct in the workplace," a statement said. "The Weinstein Company's agreement to release victims of and witnesses to sexual misconduct from non-disclosure agreements -- which my office has sought throughout this investigation and litigation -- will finally enable voices that have for too long been muzzled to be heard."

To date, dozens of women have accused Weinstein of abuse, following reports in the New York Times and the New Yorker last year about his treatment of women, including some of those with whom he's worked. Weinstein has been accused of rape, assault and other forms of sexual misconduct.

He sought treatment after the allegations were made public and through a representative has repeatedly denied allegations of "non-consensual sex."

The Attorney General's lawsuit against The Weinstein Company, Bob Weinstein, and Harvey Weinstein remains active and the investigation is ongoing, the office added.

The bankruptcy filing comes after a deal to sell the studio's assets fell apart earlier this month.

An investment group led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, the former head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, had been close to acquiring all of the company's assets for $500 million but negotiations fell apart at the last minute.

News of the Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy filing comes on the same day New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the Attorney General Schneiderman to review the Manhattan district attorney's handling of a 2015 sexual abuse case involving Weinstein.

The investigation into the DA's action follows an open letter from Time's Up, the female-led organization formed in the aftermath of the Weinstein scandal, in which the group called for a probe into District Attorney Cyrus Vance and his office "to determine the facts related to the decision not to prosecute Harvey Weinstein for sexual abuse crimes against one of his accusers, Ambra Battilana."

Back in October, The New Yorker released an audio recording of Weinstein speaking with young model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez as part of a 2015 sting operation. The NYPD set up the sting after Gutierrez told authorities that Weinstein groped her the day before.

In the recording, Weinstein makes potentially incriminating comments to Gutierrez, but he was not arrested or charged with a crime at the time.

After the tape's release, the New York Police Department and the Manhattan DA's office traded public finger-pointing. But on Monday, Vance and the NYPD released a joint statement reiterating their shared commitment to investigate and prosecute sexual assault cases.

Vance has also faced criticism for accepting a $10,000 donation from David Boies, an attorney who has represented Weinstein, in August 2015, according to campaign financial disclosure forms from the New York State Board of Elections.