Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plunges $5.3 billion on Facebook data controversy

Facebook shares took a big hit Monday, shaving $5.3 billion off of Mark Zuckerberg's net worth.

The stock tumbled 7% Monday on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Trump's campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users. This is the stock's biggest drop, on a percentage basis, in more than five years.

Zuckerberg holds about 400 million shares of Facebook (FB) through various entities that he controls, according to a filing last week. Shares were down $13.08 in midday trading.

March 19, 2018

