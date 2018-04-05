Virgin Galactic fires up spaceship for the first time since deadly 2014 crash

Richard Branson's spaceship vaulted into the sky and fired up its rocket engine Thursday, marking the first powered test flight for the company since a fatal crash left it hamstrung in 2014.

Virgin Galactic said in tweets that the pilots brought the spaceship to speeds faster than the speed of sound before gliding to a landing in the Mojave Desert. It conducted a "planned partial duration burn," which means the engine intentionally didn't fire as long as it will on full missions.

Rather than reaching space using a traditional vertically launched rocket, Virgin Galactic uses a massive plane, called a mothership, to hoist its spaceship into the air. The goal is to one day fly paying space tourists into the microgravity environment of space to enjoy stunning views of the Earth.

The company faced a major setback in 2014, however, when a Virgin Galactic spaceship exploded over California during a test flight, killing one of the craft's co-pilots.

Virgin Galactic has since eased back into testing by conducting gliding test flights of its new spaceship, named Unity. It let the spaceship drift back to the ground after detaching from the mothership rather than powering its engine so it could climb farther away from Earth.

Thursday marked the first time Unity has flown with its rocket motor ablaze since the 2014 tragedy.

After the flight, Branson declared his space tourism company is "back on track."

"Data review to come, then on to the next flight," he said in a tweet. "Space feels tantalisingly close now."

Virgin Galactic has reportedly sold tickets aboard its spaceships for about $250,000 a pop.

—CNN's Rachel Crane contributed to this report.