Pulitzer Prizes: Will #MeToo and Trump exclusives triumph?

The New York Times and The New Yorker jump-started the #MeToo movement with back to back stories about Harvey Weinstein's systemic abuse.

Now those stories are widely expected to be recognized with one of America's most prestigious prizes.

The Pulitzers, administered by Columbia University, are annual awards for newspaper, magazine and digital news coverage. In newsrooms like The Times and The Washington Post, the Pulitzers are considered the pinnacle of achievement.

The 2018 winners will be announced on Monday afternoon at Columbia University. The 3 p.m. ET announcement will be live-streamed.

"Every few years a dominant story — brilliantly handled — emerges as front-runner for the year's top journalism Pulitzer Prize," longtime Pulitzer handicapper Roy J. Harris Jr. wrote for Poynter last week.

"Amid the mind-boggling series of exclusives coming from Washington, and often focused on President Donald Trump's White House, perhaps 2017's most impactful work was reporting that created a groundswell out of the phenomenon so widely described now by #MeToo and #TimesUp," Harris wrote.

That's why there has been speculation that the Times and New Yorker investigations could share the Pulitzer for the public service category.

Scoops about the Trump administration and other subjects are also likely to be recognized.

The awards recognize "the importance of a strong vibrant independent press," new Pulitzers administrator Dana Canedy said at a recent reception.

In an allusion to President Trump's frequent "fake news" attacks against the media, she said the Pulitzers recognize "real news of the highest order."

Each year, judges narrow down the nominees in 14 journalism categories and 7 arts categories. Then the Pulitzer board meets in secret to determine the winners.

Last year, The New York Daily News and ProPublica were the twin recipients of the public service prize for their joint investigation into NYPD abuse of eviction rules.

The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold won the national reporting prize for investigating Trump's track record of charitable giving.

Other winners included the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald, in the explanatory reporting category, for coverage of the Panama Papers; the East Bay Times for breaking news; and the Charleston Gazette-Mail for investigative reporting.