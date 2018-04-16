Is Netflix unstoppable? We're about to find out

Big tech is in trouble.

Amazon (AMZN)'s stock is under siege by President Donald Trump. Facebook (FB) lost tens of billions in market value over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Google (GOOGL) could be dragged into the data privacy awakening, too. Apple (AAPL) continues to face doubts about iPhone demand.

And then there's Netflix (NFLX). The stock has hit one new high after another, rising about 60% so far this year. The company is now worth nearly $135 billion, about twice as much as Fox (FOXA) and catching up to Disney (DIS).

But on Monday, Netflix needs to put on a big show, or it may end up being the next tech company to stumble.

Netflix is scheduled to report earnings results for the first quarter after the bell. Expectations are high. Analysts expect to see Netflix sales jump 40% and its profit increase by about 60%.

As always, the number to watch for Netflix will be subscriber growth. The streaming video service is expected to add more than 6 million new subscribers in the first three months of the year, up from 5 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

For Netflix, now with well over 100 million subscribers, the key to its growth has been a rapid international expansion and an aggressive investment in original content.

During the first quarter of this year, Netflix launched 18 new original series and 11 new seasons from existing original series as well as 14 new original movies, according to Michael Pachter, an analyst with Wedbush.

The lineup included a new season of "Jessica Jones," a reboot of "Queer Eye" and the launch of a new talk show from David Letterman, which kicked off with an interview with former President Barack Obama.

Netflix expects to have 700 programs available for customers in 2018, according to CFO David Wells.

Heath Terry, an analyst with Goldman Sachs, wrote in an investor note last week that Netflix's "strong content slate" and "the initial impact of marketing investments" could help Netflix add more than seven million subscribers in the quarter.

Longer term, Terry believes Netflix will continue to beat Wall Street's already lofty estimates thanks to "the global scale benefits that come from its subscriber base, distribution network and content library."

None of that has come cheap for Netflix though. The company expects to spend $8 billion on shows and movies this year, up from $6 billion earmarked for content in 2017.

Netflix reportedly coughed up $300 million to hire Ryan Murphy, the power producer behind "Glee," and is said to have recently offered about as much money to buy a billboard company.

To help cover its mounting costs, Netflix hiked prices by 10% in the final quarter of 2017. Yet, the company managed to add a record 8 million subscribers that quarter in spite of it.

Still, Netflix continues to face stiff competition. Apple is ramping up its investments in original content. Amazon is rumored to be willing to drop $1 billion on a single TV show. Even Facebook is pushing deeper into video content. (Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings sits on its board).

The belief among analysts like Deutsche Bank's Brian Kraft is that Netflix has too much of a head start to lose now.

"Netflix has changed the industry in a profound way and in doing so has given itself a significant lead, making it very difficult for the traditional media companies, or even other big tech companies, to catch up," Kraft wrote.

-- CNN's Paul R. La Monica contributed to this report.