Giuliani vs. the White House on the AT&T-Time Warner lawsuit

Rudy Giuliani just contradicted the White House and the Justice Department on a very sensitive subject: The AT&T-Time Warner deal.

All along, the government has said that President Trump was not involved in blocking the $85 billion bid. Lawyers and White House aides have batted away speculation about improper political interference.

But on Friday night, Giuliani cast new doubt on those claims.

"The president denied the merger," Giuliani, a new member of President Trump's legal team, said in an interview with HuffPost.

On Saturday morning, the White House said Giuliani got it wrong.

"The Department of Justice denied the deal," press secretary Sarah Sanders told CNN Saturday morning, reiterating the administration's past position.

What Giuliani said

Giuliani was seemingly trying to defend the president against any suggestion that Michael Cohen improperly influenced the administration after the revelation that Cohen, Trump's longtime personal attorney, was paid large sums of money by AT&T and several other corporate clients.

"Whatever lobbying was done didn't reach the president," Giuliani said, repeating a claim he made to CNN's Dana Bash on Thursday.

But then Giuliani went further on Friday, telling HuffPost's S.V. Date that "he did drain the swamp... The president denied the merger. They didn't get the result they wanted."

In other words: If AT&T hired Cohen to win government approval of the deal, AT&T wasted its $600,000.

But the assertion that "the president denied the merger" flies in the face of everything the government has previously said about the deal.

"If Giuliani didn't misspeak, this is major news," former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tweeted Friday night. "It is highly unusual for the president to be involved in DOJ merger decisions."

It is possible that Giuliani misspoke, or that he simply does not know what he's talking about. He was not working for Trump at the time the Justice Department was reviewing the deal. Since he began representing Trump, he has had to change the story he has been telling in public about Stormy Daniels and what Trump knew or didn't know and when about the payment Cohen made to her. And he may simply have meant "the president" as a stand-in for "the administration."

But this is not the first time that there have been questions about whether politics and Trump influenced the DOJ's decision.

Political cloud over an antitrust trial

On the day AT&T announced its bid to buy Time Warner, the parent company of CNN, then-candidate Trump said he opposed the deal. So when he took office, there were concerns within AT&T and Time Warner that he or his aides would try to block the deal.

AT&T said earlier this week that it hired Cohen, in part, to gain "insights" about the Trump administration's thinking about the deal.

Throughout 2017, career officials at the Justice Department's antitrust division conducted a standard review of the proposed deal.

The DOJ traditionally operates with a lot of independence. But there were persistent questions about possible political interference, especially in light of the president's well-publicized disdain for both CNN and attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Still, AT&T and Time Warner executives believed the deal would receive DOJ approval, much like Comcast's acquisition of NBCUniversal did nearly a decade ago. By October, they thought the thumbs-up was right around the corner.

They were wrong. In November, the DOJ went to court to block the deal, alleging that the combination of the two companies would give AT&T too much power in the marketplace.

That's when questions about Trump's hidden hand got really loud. Democratic lawmakers raised alarms. So did AT&T and Time Warner. Other critics pointed out Trump's complaints about Sessions and the DOJ. Trump had recently been quoted saying "I'm not supposed to be involved in the Justice Department," adding, "I'm not supposed to be doing the kinds of things I would LOVE to be doing, and I'm very frustrated by it."

But White House aides like Kellyanne Conway insisted that the White House was not interfering. In a statement in November, deputy press secretary Raj Shah said "the President did not speak with the Attorney General about this matter, and no White House official was authorized to speak with the Department of Justice on this matter."

The DOJ's antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, also publicly denied being influenced by Trump. And in a sworn affidavit, he said "all of my decisions" about suing to block the deal "have been made on the merits, without regard to political considerations."

"At no time did I receive orders, instructions or directions relating to the transaction or the decision to file the complaint" from Trump, Sessions or their staffers, Delrahim said.

Ahead of the trial, AT&T and Time Warner sought discovery on any relevant communications between the White House and the Justice Department. But a judge denied the request, and the companies dropped any courtroom argument that the case was motivated by politics.

Outside the courthouse, however, the questions continued to swirl.

The judge in the case is expected to issue a ruling by or on June 12.

-- CNN's Abby Phillip contributed reporting.