China warns US that tariffs will kill any chance of trade benefits

President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese exports threatens to wipe out progress made in trade talks between Beijing and Washington, China said on Sunday.

A US delegation led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross held talks with Chinese negotiators in Beijing on Saturday and Sunday. Those talks produced "positive and concrete" developments, according to a Chinese government statement carried by the official news agency, Xinhua.

The statement gave few details on the talks, but it made clear that China would not deliver on commitments to buy more American goods if its exports are sanctioned.

"Agreements between China and the United States should be based on the premise of both sides moving in the same direction and not waging a trade war," the Chinese statement said.

"If the US launches trade sanction measures, including the imposition of tariffs, then all the economic and trade benefits negotiated by both sides are not going to take effect."

The Beijing meetings came at the end of a turbulent week during which Trump ramped up global trade tensions by reviving plans to slap new tariffs on Chinese goods and hitting Canada, Mexico and the European Union with steep tariffs on metal imports.

Trump's announcement that he wanted to proceed with tariffs on China came less than two weeks after the two countries had said they were putting threats of tariffs on hold while they continued negotiating.

At the talks in Beijing this weekend, "the two sides had good exchanges of views on implementing the consensus reached in Washington, particularly in the areas of agriculture and energy," Xinhua reported. "These talks have produced positive and concrete developments, though details are still being finalized."

China had promised at talks in Washington last month to significantly increase its imports of US goods in an effort to reduce the massive trade imbalance between the two countries that Trump has frequently railed against.

Ross had been expected to seek clear commitments from Beijing to boost Chinese imports of US products in areas such as energy and agriculture.

There was no immediate comment from the US delegation.

-- Steven Jiang contributed to this report.