Amazon buys online pharmacy PillPack

Amazon is buying online pharmacy PillPack — a move that could disrupt the drug store business.

PillPack has pharmacy licenses in all 50 states. The company delivers medications to customers in pre-sorted doses designed to make it easier for people to take multiple medications a day.

Amazon (AMZN) was widely expected to move into the pharmacy business.

And Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, is creating a health care company along with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

The PillPack deal is already scaring investors in the top two drug store chains.

CVS (CVS) fell 8% in early trading. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), the newest Dow component, plunged nearly 10%. Walgreens was already trading lower after reporting lower same-store sales at its US pharmacies.

Rite Aid (RAD)shares also fell, as did the stocks of big drug distributors Cardinal Health (CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC).

These and other health care stocks rose a few months ago after reports that Amazon may not have been interested in selling prescription drugs. So much for that.

The PillPack acquisition comes just a week after CVS announced it will start delivering prescriptions to people's homes — a response to growing competition from PillPack and Capsule, another online pharmacy startup.