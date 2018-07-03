Barnes & Noble fires CEO for violating company policy

The CEO of Barnes & Noble has been fired for unspecified violations of company policy.

CEO Demos Parneros will not be paid severance and will also be removed from the board immediately, the company said late Tuesday. Barnes & Noble said the board was advised by a law firm.

The company said the firing was not because of any disagreement about "financial reporting, policies or practices or any potential fraud relating thereto."

In its announcement, the company provided no further details about the reason for the firing. A spokesperson had no further comment.

Barnes & Noble (BKS) said it would begin looking for a new CEO. In the meantime, a leadership group, including the chief financial officer, will handle the CEO's duties.

This is a developing story.