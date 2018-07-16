Happy Prime Day! Bezos worth $150 billion as Amazon hits all-time high

Shoppers weren't the only ones celebrating Amazon's Prime Day Monday.

Amazon investors, including CEO Jeff Bezos, should be in a festive mood, too. (Although there were some tech glitches.)

Amazon's (AMZN) stock hit a new all-time high Monday. That means Bezos -- the world's wealthiest person -- is now worth more than $150 billion, according to Forbes.

For perspective, Bezos is worth more than Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and Google (GOOGL) co-founder Larry Page combined.

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKB) Warren Buffett is the third richest person on the planet behind only Bezos and Gates. But the Oracle of Omaha trails Bezos by nearly $70 billion.

Bezos, who also personally owns The Washington Post and space exploration company Blue Origin, has most of his net worth tied up in Amazon stock. He is the company's largest shareholder, with a more than 16% stake.

Amazon's growing clout in retail, cloud computing, media and numerous other areas has put the company closer to surpassing Apple (AAPL) as the world's most valuable company.

Amazon's stock is up nearly 60% this year and the company has a market value of more than $890 billion. Apple's market value is a little more than $935 billion.

Amazon will report its second quarter results on July 26. Analysts are forecasting a more-than-40% jump in sales and a more than sixfold surge in earnings per share.

The company has reliably topped Wall Street's forecasts and if Amazon delivers another blowout quarter, the company could soon find itself worth more than $1 trillion.

That would put the net worth of Bezos closer to $175 billion.