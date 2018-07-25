Facebook's stock plunged as much as 24% in after hours trading on Wednesday after the company said it expects revenue growth to slow as it "puts privacy first" and rethinks its product experiences.

Wall Street's sharp reaction followed an earnings report that showed slower than expected growth in user numbers and ad revenues. Revenue hit $13.2 billion for the quarter, up 42% from the same period a year prior, but below Wall Street estimates. The stock later pulled slightly off its low point.

It's a rare moment of weakness for Facebook (FB) at a time when investors are scrutinizing the company carefully to determine whether there is any lingering damage from months of bad press, user outrage and regulatory scrutiny.

During a conference call with analysts, Facebook CFO David Wehner said sales growth may decline as the company prioritizes new formats like Stories and offers users "more choice around privacy."

He said the company will invest "billions of dollars per year" improving safety and security after a bruising period of headlines about fake news and election meddling. "We think that's the right thing to do for the business," he said.

The earnings report offered the clearest glimpse yet into how the Cambridge Analytica debacle impacted the business. News that the data firm accessed information from as many as 87 million Facebook (FB) users without their permission broke in the final weeks of the first quarter.

The social network added 22 million daily active users globally during the quarter. That represents a slowdown from the 41 million daily users it added in the same quarter last year.

At the same time, Facebook is stagnating or even shrinking in some of its most developed markets. The number of daily users in the United States and Canada remained flat and declined in Europe. Facebook had 279 million daily users in the region in the second quarter, down from 282 million in the prior quarter, amid the rollout of sweeping new data protection regulations there.

During the earnings call, Facebook executives teased a new figure to remind investors of its massive audience even as growth slows. There are now 2.5 billion people who used at least one of Facebook's apps in June, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

"We believe this number better reflects the size of our community," Wehner said on the call, referring to the figure as Facebook's "family wide audience."