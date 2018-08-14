Tinder co-founders and 8 others sue dating app's owners, claiming they're owed $2 billion

Co-founders of Tinder and eight other former and current executives of the popular dating app are suing the service's current owners, alleging that they manipulated the valuation of the company to deny them of billions of dollars they were owed.

The suit, filed Tuesday in state court in New York, seeks at least $2 billion in damages from Match Group (MTCH) and its parent company, IAC/InterActiveCorp. The plaintiffs are represented by Orin Snyder of Gibson Dunn, who has represented some of the biggest companies in tech, including Facebook, Apple and Uber.

The dispute centers on an analysis of Tinder done in 2017 by Wall Street banks to set a value for stock options received by Sean Rad, a Tinder co-founder, and other early employees. It also includes an allegation of sexual harassment against Tinder's former CEO, Greg Blatt.

CNN has reached out to IAC and to Blatt for comment.

This is a developing story.